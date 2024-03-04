Tech Next: Back with a bang

CHENNAI: It’s been almost three years since OnePlus launched a smartwatch. The OnePlus Watch 2 marks an all-new beginning for OnePlus in the wearable space and a huge step up over the OnePlus Watch that featured a Custom OS and lacked a serious app ecosystem. The new Watch 2 is powered by Google’s Wear OS with a feature set that pitches it against premium smartwatches.

The OnePlus Watch 2 shares the same design language with the OnePlus 12 Series and takes design cues the distinctive K-shape design of the OnePlus 12 series. It’s one of the best looking smartwatches you can buy right now especially in the Radiant Steel variant that we checked out. It features a 2.5D sapphire crystal cover, making it more scratch-resistant. The watch chassis is crafted in stainless steel for added rust and corrosion resistance; an IP68 resistant rating and 5ATM water resistance make it swim proof. The 1.43-inch (466 x 466 pixels / 326PPI) display is one of our favourite features. You get great visibility even under harsh sunlight. There’s only one size option (47 mm) though.

It’s a best of both worlds – you get a hybrid user experience that integrates the latest version of Google’s Wear OS with OnePlus’ own custom OS. The watch is powered by two flagship chipsets. The BES2700 Efficiency Chipset runs RTOS and handles background activity and simple tasks, while the Snapdragon W5 deals with powerful tasks, that include your favourite Google apps. The Wear OS connection gives you access to popular Google apps like Maps, and support for more third-party apps like Spotify. The Watch 2 covers quite a few bases on the wellness front including Stress monitoring and SpO2 tracking.

Battery life is another win. While OnePlus claims that the OnePlus Watch 2 can offer up to 100 hours of regular use with all functionalities accessible in Smart Mode, this might depend on your usage patterns. We managed about three days in our tests which is quite impressive. You also get fast charging (1 to 100% in 60 minutes), one of the many handy features that make it one of the best smartwatches powered by Wear OS. (Rs 24,999).