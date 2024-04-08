Tech Next: Back to the basics

CHENNAI: First it was the flagships, now OnePlus has just unleashed a Nord device that will do battle in the sub Rs 25K price band. The OnePlus Nord CE4 comes with significant updates over its predecessor. CE stands for Core Edition. Nord’s CE devices are targeted at customers seeking serious bang for their buck with a feature set that ticks the key boxes that matter. The OnePlus Nord CE4 doesn’t just feature hardware upgrades, it’s also one of the best looking smartphones at this price point.

We’ve seen more and more brands improving their design aesthetic in this price segment. The Nord CE4 comes in two shades, it’s the Celadon Marble that is likely to be the bestseller. This is similar to a marble slab and feels really good in your hand. The plastic finish doesn’t look cheap and it also keeps the device under 190 gm despite a massive battery and a gorgeous display. OnePlus has almost made the bezels disappear thanks to a screen: body ratio of 93.4%. The 6.7-inch FHD+ (2412 x 1080 pixels / 394 PPI) display hits a peak brightness of 1100 nits. The display feature a 120Hz refresh rate that adds to its binge appeal. The smooth display also enhances your gaming experience. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and comes in two hardware options – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. It handled our benchmarking and multi-tasking tests without a fuss. One of the talking points of this device is the rear camera. The triple rear cam includes a 50MP primary lens with OIS that does a good job even in lowlight scenarios.

OnePlus brings quite a few features that we saw on its flagships like the handy aqua touch feature that allows you to work the display even with wet hands. There’s also a 100W charger that powers the device in less than 30 minutes. That’s impressive given that there’s a massive 5500 mAh battery under the hood. One of the many features that make the OnePlus Nord CE4 one of the best smartphones you can under Rs 25,000 right now.

(Rs 24,999 onwards)