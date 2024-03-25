Tech Next: All or ‘Nothing’

CHENNAI: NOTHING’S third smartphone might be its most ambitious, with a clear focus to expand its presence in the Indian smartphone market. The Nothing Phone (2a) aims to disrupt the sub Rs 25,000 market with a promise to deliver key elements of the Nothing experience at a more affordable price tag. One of the key differentiators for the Nothing brand has been design and that’s one reason the Nothing Phone (2a) has our attention.

We like that Nothing hasn’t compromised on its design aesthetic despite an all-plastic back. Nothing has opted for an aluminium construction, it still doesn’t feel heavy in your hand though. The signature Glyph interface is one of the highlights of the Nothing experience; you get a slightly toned down version of this in the 2a with three lights. It certainly sets this device apart in this segment along with its semi-transparent design and its minimalist user interface.

The smartphone is now a convergence device and an immersive screen is a given at this price. Nothing has kitted the 2a with a 6.7-inch Flexible AMOLED display (1084 x 2412 pixels / 394 PPI) with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device offers support for HDR10+ and hits a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It holds in own in this segment. It’s the same for the performance of the device. The Nothing Phone (2a) is the first device from the brand to be powered by a MediaTek (Dimensity 7200 Pro) chipset. It has enough firepower for most users and did well in our gaming and multi-tasking tests. The device comes in three storage options including the top-end 12GB/256GB variant.

Nothing has packed this device with a 5000 mAh battery despite keeping the heft at 190 gm. Battery life is solid. There’s no wireless charging and there’s no charging brick in the box. The device supports 45W charging; you should be able to power the device in about an hour. The dual rear cam combines two 50MP lenses including an ultra-wide lens. The camera gets a boost with OIS and does a decent job in most lighting scenarios; we would have like an improved performance in lowlight though. The 32MP selfie cam won’t let you down and is one of the many elements that make the Nothing Phone (2a) of the best smartphones you can buy at this price point. (Rs 23,999 onwards)