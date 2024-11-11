Tech Next | Acer Nitro V16 laptops: Ultra slim and with power-packed processors

CHENNAI: Acer’s newest Acer Nitro V16 series of laptops combine an ultra-slim design with serious firepower that should please heavy duty gamers. One of our favourite features of the Nitro V 16 is the 16-inch WUXGA display with IPS technology. The 165 Hz refresh rate adds to its binge watch creds and makes it the perfect ally for fast-paced gaming. Acer’s ‘ComfyView’ LED-backlit TFT LCD minimises glare, enhancing the visual experience in various lighting environments. This display scores with its vibrant colours and superior viewing angles.

The Nitro V16 also boasts of a sleek and ultra-slim design despite a large, immersive screen. It weighs just 2.5 kg, offering a portable solution that’s also power-packed. At its heart is a choice of Intel’s latest 14th Gen Core i7 14650HX, and i5 14450HX processors. These processors are designed to deliver peak performance, speed or versatility. Both these processors ensure enhanced power efficiency and faster processing speeds, ensuring smooth multitasking and responsiveness, even if you put it through complex workflows. So whether you’re a gamer or content creator, you should be covered.

The Nitro V16 is kitted with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with 6GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, for seamless performance. This notebook also provides enhanced security with the MSFT Pluton Security Processor for firmware TPM solutions and a Kensington lock slot for added physical protection. The other highlight is the Acer Purified Voice Technology, which leans on AI noise reduction through a 3-microphone array. This sophisticated system includes an Advanced Privacy Mode, delivering far-field voice capture, dynamic noise reduction, and adaptive beamforming for clear communication. The Nitro V 16 comes with multiple ports, including USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, HDMI 2.1 and Thunderbolt 4. (Rs 99,999 onwards)