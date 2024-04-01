Tech Next: A splash of orange

CHENNAI: CMF by Nothing launched two audio products in the sub Rs 5K range along with the Nothing Phone (2a). It’s the CMF Buds by Nothing that have our attention. These buds stand out with their distinct, almost funky design template. These buds come in black and white but it’s the orange colour way that is likely to be their bestseller. We dig the squarish case with a matte finish. There’s a rotatable grey wheel that adds a nice contrast to the orange palette. This wheel allows you to attach the handy braided lanyard.

It’s not just the funky orange that stands out at this price point, it’s also the sound stage. Nothing has kitted these buds with 12.4 mm drivers and they deliver impressive acoustics – among the best audio experiences at this price. We like the visual appeal and functionality of the companion app that allows to play around with the bass settings. There’s also an equaliser that allows you to customise your sound.

We’ve seen ANC (Active noise cancellation) trickle down to audio products in the budget range. We can say that the 42dB of ANC that Nothing claims on these buds do a terrific job for its price tag. These buds offer good isolation even in noisy environments once you toggle to ANC mode. Battery life is a win too – Nothing pegs it at 35.5 hours. Based on our tests, we think that you should definitely end up with 30 hours or more. There’s no charging cable in the retail box though. We also like the convenience of fast charging – a 10-minute charge delivers over 6 hours of playback. One of the many features that make the CMF Buds by Nothing one of the best TWS Bluetooth Earbuds in this price range .

(Rs 2,499)