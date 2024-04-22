Tech Next: Optoma OMA-S home projector - A movie screen in your backpack

CHENNAI: Home projectors have been one of the defining tech trends of the 2020s fuelled by high quality content on OTT platforms. Optoma has positioned the Optoma OMA-S(ML 1080ST) as the world’s smallest RGB laser projector. It’s compact and can slip into your smallest backpack. The projector has won multiple design awards including a Red Dot Design Award in 2023. It’s easy to move around whether you want to create a projection at a client meeting or when you’re on vacation. This is a short throw projection, allowing you to create a screen size of 100-inches with a projection distance of just 1.7 metres. This gives you greater flexibility in your living spaces.

Built with premium RGB triple laser light source technology and Full HD 1080p resolution, the OMA-S(ML 1080ST) features 1,500 HK lumens of brightness and produces accurate, cinema-grade colours. If you’re a gamer, you will appreciate the Auto low latency mode (ALLM) that allows the projector to automatically adjust the settings to match the available bandwidth and optimise for low latency. You can hook up your devices easily thanks to Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast support. The projector comes with multiple ports and offers a lamp life of 30,000 hours.

(Rs 1,50,000)