Super charged for on-the-go productivity

CHENNAI: It’s one of the year’s most anticipated laptops and it’s finally here. The all-new MacBook Pro (M3) doesn’t come cheap but it’s powered by Apple’s new M3 family of chips – M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max, the first chips for a personal computer that are built using cutting edge, 3-nanometer technology. One of the talking points of this new generation of chips is Dynamic Caching, that optimises fast on-chip memory. This increases average GPU utilisation for the most demanding pro apps and games.

The entire line-up feature a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display, a built-in 1080p camera and an immersive six-speaker sound system backed by a wide array of connectivity options. Battery life gets a boost – Apple claims 22 hours, the longest on almost any laptop out there. Apple has added a new colour option for the M3 Pro and M3 Max line in this series. The Space Black colour way comes with a new anodised finish that reduce fingerprints. But most of all it’s the raw power on the go backed by hours of battery life that makes the new MacBook Pro a compelling option for demanding workflows on the go.

(Rs 1,69,900 onwards)