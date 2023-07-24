Strike a Pose

CHENNAI: According to IDC (International Data Corporation), India’s wearable segment registered a strong 46.9% YOY growth in 2022 (over 2021), as shipments crossed the 100 million threshold. Boult is one of the homegrown brands that has been part of this massive growth.

The brand has unveiled Boult Striker Plus that brings the perfect blend of style and tech to your wrist. The highlight of this affordable smartwatch is the 1.39-inch circular HD screen.

One of the key features is Boult’s advanced bluetooth calling feature, powered by its Blink and Pair Technology. The watch comes with a dedicated mic and speaker to help you stay connected.

The bezels are quite slim, and the zinc alloy frame adds to its appeal. Boult offers colourful straps in multiple shares including emerald and blue. Boult has added an AI voice assistant to the Striker Plus.

As for wellness features, this wearable includes SpO2 tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, menstrual tracking, drinking water and sedentary reminders. In terms of smartphone functionality, the Striker Plus offers SMS and push notifications for every update. You also get IP67 water resistance that works for active lifestyles. (Rs 1,299)