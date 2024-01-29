Slinky work companion

CHENNAI: The Infinix INBook Y4 Max series laptop is one of the newest slim notebooks to land at a starting price of Rs 35K. One of the standout features of this laptop is it’s 16-inch FHD 16:10 display (1920 x 1200 pixels). Infinix stretches the screen: body ratio to 87%; the display maxes out at a peak brightness of 300 nits. The 18mm aluminium alloy metal lends this a premium appeal and features a brushed metal finish. It weighs 1.78 kg and slips into your slimmest laptop portfolio bags.

This INBook Y4 Max series is propelled by the latest 13th-gen Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 U-Series processors. The laptop offers up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. It also boasts of Intel Integrated Iris Xe Graphics Processor and Ice Storm cooling technology for maximum efficiency. There’s 70Wh battery under the hood with 65W Type-C charging. Infinix claims 8.5 hours of FHD video playback. The laptop is loaded with connectivity options that include USB-A 3.0 and USB-C 3.0 ports, a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm jack, and an HDMI 1.4 port, adding to its appeal as a capable work machine.

(Rs 33,990 onwards)