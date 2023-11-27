Slim is in

CHENNAI:If there’s one smartphone trend we’re relieved to see on the decline, it’s the clunky smartphone. We’ve witnessed a slimming down of sorts across price points without compromising on the two key attributes that matter for most consumers. We all like an immersive screen and a robust battery that backs that display. OPPO’s all-new sub Rs 20,000 5G device – the OPPO A79 5G joins a growing band of smartphones that feel good in your hand.



OPPO keeps the heft to around 190 gm; the A79 is less than 8mm thin and sits comfortably in your hand. The device comes in two colour ways including a new spin on green. The Glowing Green variant features a unique feather inspired design that sets it apart in a crowd. The A79 also comes in a Mystery Black Option. One of our favourite features is the large, 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It peaks at 680 nits. OPPO stretches the screen: body ratio to over 91%; it adds to the immersive appeal of this device. OPPO seeks design inspiration from luxury watches for the rear camera ring. It lends it a premium vibe to the device.

The headline feature of the dual rear cam is the 50MP AI camera. We also like the Selfie HDR feature on the 8MP selfie cam that balances out the light in challenging lighting conditions. You can lean on AI Portrait Retouching if you need to look even sharper for your social feed. At its heart is a MediaTek 6020 processor backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Despite its slim form, OPPO packs a 5000 mAh battery under the hood. You get a 33W charger in the box that takes the device from 1 to 50% in 30 minutes. The device has enough firepower for most everyday tasks. There are a couple of handy inclusions that add to its appeal. Your binge watch sessions get a boost with OPPO’s Ultra Volume mode that exceeds the 100% volume level to reach up to 300% for speakers. We’re also relieved to see a 3.5mm headphone port for wired sound. The OPPO A79 5G is a great addition to the sub Rs 20K segment and should be on your radar if you’re looking for a 5G-ready smartphone on a budget.

(Rs 19,999)