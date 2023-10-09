Slim is in

CHENNAI: The Vivo T2 Pro 5G is Vivo’s newest smartphone to land in the competitive sub Rs 25,000 segment. Vivo has positioned this as a versatile device that ticks quite a few boxes. It all starts with the design. We checked out the Dune Gold colour variant which stands out in this segment with its refined marble-type finish.

It might be a plastic back, but it still looks premium. It’s not just the appearance, Vivo does a good job with weight distribution. The T2 Pro feels great in your hand – it’s less than 180 gm, despite an immersive display. The device is just 7.36 mm thin, making it one of the slimmest in the segment.

The 6.78 inch Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate is one of our favourite features. Vivo stretches the peak brightness to 1300 nits, offering excellent visibility even under direct sunlight.

At its heart is a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, that is complemented by 8GB of RAM. We checked out the 256GB storage option; the device also comes in a 128GB variant. The device didn’t flinch in our tests and should work for most average users for daily tasks.

It’s the same for the 4600 mAh battery that won’t let you down. Vivo has bundled a 66W charger with its proprietary ‘FlashCharge’. It takes the device from 1 to 50% in under 25 minutes.

The dual rear cam rides heavily on its portrait capabilities. The 64MP primary lens with OIS (Optical image stabilisation) is enhanced with Vivo’s Aura Light technology for sharp portraits.

We were quite impressed with lowlight images on this device given its price tag. There’s no ultra-wide lens that could be a deal breaker for some users. The Vivo T2 Pro scores with its slinky appeal and a solid camera making it a serious contender in its segment. (Rs 23,999 onwards)