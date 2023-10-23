Seven cool gadgets for a ‘smarter’ home

CHENNAI: It’s that time of the year. The festive season is upon us. The perfect time to shake things up at home. From smart TVs and projectors that bring the movies home to smart home gadgets like robot vacuums and air purifiers, we’ve got you covered

XIAOMI ROBOT VACUUM – MOP 2 PRO

Mopping not your favourite chore? Xiaomi’s all-new Mop 2 Pro might be your fix. It features high-frequency sonic speed power with up to 10,000 vibrations / minute for those stubborn stains. It’s designed for Indian homes with a mop made of microfibres for uniform water penetration and superfast floor drying. You get an intelligent connected experience thanks to the Xiaomi Home App (Rs 29,999)

ONEPLUS Q2 PRO 65

Looking for a binge-proof, 4K QLED TV? The Q2 Pro 65 ought be on your list. It doesn’t just look premium with a bezel-less design and an elegantly designed ‘Horizon Soundbar. It’s the 70W audio set up (40W of sound from the soundbar and 30W from the subwoofers) designed in partnership with Danish audio major Dynaudio, that sets it apart. The 4K QLED display (3840 x 2160 pixels) features a 120Hz refresh rate and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for an ultra-smooth gaming experience. (Rs 94,999)

THE FREESTYLE FROM SAMSUNG

Home projector on your wish list? The Freestyle is a great starting point. It’s more than just a projector; this versatile gadget is also a smart speaker and ambient lighting device. True to its name, its feather light (just 830 gm) and features a flexible cradle that allows rotation of up to 180 degrees. Take your video projections beyond the walls, to your ceiling or table. The projector optimises screen size, auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed on an angle. (Rs 59,990)

DYSON PURIFIER COOL FORMALDEHYDE AIR PURIFIER:

A powerful air purification system that protects your family. It features Dyson’s cutting edge technology - a solid-state formaldehyde sensor that works in tandem with a unique catalytic filter to detect and eliminate formaldehyde. Dyson claims this purifier can remove 99.95% of pollutants and tiny allergens thanks to an advanced HEPA H13 filtration system. It doubles up as a bladeless fan and comes with smart features like real-time air quality monitoring and voice controls. (Rs 46,900)

SONY HT-S40R

Not ready to make the move to a slim soundbar? Sony’s soundbar set-up is a happy meeting ground between an OG home theatre system and a contemporary soundbar. This 600W soundbar system with Dolby Digital delivers 5.1 channels of surround sound and includes a 3-channel soundbar, wireless rear speakers and a dedicated subwoofer for a true cinematic experience. Set up is a breeze. There are no wires between the front and the rear of your room; a wireless amplifier that powers the rear speakers (Rs 24,368)

APPLE HOMEPOD MINI

It might be the tiniest member of the HomePod family but it more than packs a punch. It’s just 3.3-inches tall and can fit into almost any space in your home. You can also create a stereo pair by placing two HomePod mini speakers in the same room. It’s powered by Apple’s S5 chip that works with advanced software to analyse the unique characteristics of the music and applies complex tuning models. (Rs 9,900)

GOOGLE NEST CAM (BATTERY):





Google’s smart home camera now comes bundled in an attractive new package – The Tata Play Smart Package includes a Nest Cam with a one-month Nest care subscription. The package also includes a Google Nest Mini (smart speaker) absolutely free. The splash-proof (IP-54 certified) Nest cam seamlessly integrates with your smartphone and works in tandem with Tata Play’s subscription-based service. The Nest cam offers a 130-degree diagonal field of view, 6X digital zoom, two-way audio and delivers clear visuals propelled by a 1080P camera. (Rs 9,999)



