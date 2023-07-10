Say ‘Hello Moto’ again

CHENNAI: According to Allied Market Research, the global foldable market is set to expand from $17.6 billion in 2021 to $174 billion by 2031, growing at a whopping CAGR of 26%. 2023 marks the 50th year of the first call on a mobile phone, which was on a Motorola device in 1973.

One of the biggest highs in Motorola’s journey, was the Moto Razr that debuted in 2004; it went on to become the best-selling clamshell phone of all time. Motorola didn’t wait too long to jump into the foldable space. In 2019, the Razr was resurrected as a cutting-edge foldable device and in July Moto took the wraps off its newest foldables, the Moto Razr 40 and the top-end Moto Razr 40 Ultra that has our attention.

The standout feature on the Razr 40 Ultra is the cover display with a 144Hz refresh rate that gives it a distinct edge over its rivals. It is 3.6 inches and is quite functional. You won’t need to keep flipping open the device for routine tasks. The main display is very immersive. Motorola has packed this with 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display that peaks at 1400 nits and is ultra-smooth, thanks to the 165Hz refresh rate. The device comes in a funky shade of Viva Magenta aside from Infinite Black. One of the big draws of flip phones is the versatility of the camera set up. The Razr 40 Ultra comes with a dual rear cam (including a 12MP primary lens) and 32MP selfie shooter.

Flip devices have upped their performance game. This one is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that keeps things zippy and is backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Battery performance is also quite solid- there’s a 3800 mAh battery under the hood. But the Razr 40 Ultra like most other flip devices is more than just about hardware specs, it offers a whole new interaction experience at a time when consumers are looking at breaking away from the predictability of smartphone experiences. (Rs 89,999)

Big screen in your backpack

Home projectors are seeing a huge upswing in the post-pandemic world. Brands like Viewsonic are taking this further with portable projectors that are not just compact, but can slip into your backpack, in case you need to take your big screen entertainment out of your living room.

















Viewsonic’s M1 Pro projector won an IF Design award in 2023 and is a great buy if you’re looking for a home projector under Rs one lakh. It’s not just the futuristic design, this one also scores with its lightweight form factor. It weighs under one kg and can slip into your slimmest backpacks. One of our favourite design elements of this projector is the adaptable smart stand. It creates multiple viewing angles – including 360 degree. Fancy using your ceiling as a screen when you lay in bed? No problem.

The stand also doubles up as a lens cover – the projector comes on as soon as the lens is uncovered. The cloth mesh surface lends it a premium vibe. There are multiple ports, and you can also use Apple AirPlay to cast your screen. You can also lean on the in-built OS to run your favourite apps directly from the projector. Battery life is average – we managed about 90 minutes. Viewsonic addresses the longevity question with a guarantee of 30,000 hours of lamp life while the Harmon Kardon speakers add to its entertainment appeal. (Rs 99,000)















