Samsung launches 8th edition of pan-India campus programme

NEW DELHI: Samsung India on Tuesday launched the eighth edition of its pan-India campus programme -- Samsung E.D.G.E, inviting students from the country's premier institutions to work on real-world problem statements.

Students from 35 campuses, including top business schools, engineering colleges and design schools, will participate in the event that will be held across campuses.

"As we step into the eighth edition of the programme, we are certain that the budding talent participating in this initiative will build insightful solutions that would help in tackling business challenges," Sameer Wadhawan, Head, Human Resources, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The programme will be conducted in three rounds where the first round will focus on ideation. The team members will be required to collaborate and construct an executive case summary based on thorough research and analysis.

Following the campus round, 45 shortlisted teams will proceed to the regional round, where they delve into the case study, submitting and presenting detailed solutions.

Once the regional round concludes, the top 10 teams will be selected and mentored by Samsung leaders on their respective solutions. These final 10 teams will then compete in a National Round and the top three teams will be announced as winners.

Each team will comprise a maximum of three students from across specialisations, presenting their unique solution showcasing cutting-edge innovation and leadership skills.

In 2022, 2,620 teams across India participated in the programme to present the innovative solutions they built.