Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: A welcome upgrade

• ASHWIN RAJAGOPALAN

CHENNAI: We’ll say this, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6series is your best bet if you’re looking for a smartwatch to complement your Android smartphone. Of course, this gets better if you own a Samsung smartphone.

We checked out the Classic version, the top-end variant with a rotating bezel that mimics the experience of a ‘time-tested’ wristwatch. This bezel is not just a design element but adds to the intuitive navigation experience. Both the Watch 6 and the Watch 6

Classic are powered by Google’s Wear OS and are the best showcase for this user experience in India.

The 2023 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series comes with four watches – there’s a 40mm and 44mm variant for the entry-level Galaxy Watch 6. These two models are finished in aluminium and come in black, silver and gold. The Classic is larger (43mm and 47mm) and comes in silver and black. The Classic version is crafted in stainless steel and yet doesn’t feel too heavy on your wrist despite the premium materials and the larger dial. One of the most noticeable changes is the display. The bezels are slimmer (Samsung claims to have reduced it by 30%), while the rotating bezel is also thinner, making it comfortable to wear even if you decide to wear it to sleep.

There are two key hardware upgrades in this year’s Galaxy Watch. First is the Exynos W930 chipset that Samsung says gives the watch an 18% increase in speed. The RAM has been bumped up to 2GB. You may not notice these enhancements if you’re moving from a Galaxy

Watch 5 but it adds to the overall experience of this wearable. Like most other premium wearables, the Galaxy Watch 6 twins are loaded with wellness features that include advanced wearable tracking and a temperature sensor. It all comes together really well with the premium build and design (we love the convenient one-click band that makes it to swap straps), the vibrant display to make this one of our favourite wearables of 2023. (Rs 29,999 onwards).