Salesforce rolls out 'Slack AI' to all paid customers with expanded language support

NEW DELHI: Enterprise software major Salesforce on Thursday rolled out 'Slack AI', which uses a company's conversational data to help users work faster and smarter -- to all paid customers with expanded language support.

Slack AI is now available in English, Spanish, and Japanese, with additional language support coming soon. It is priced at $10 per user per month for Slack Pro and Business+ plans, according to the company.

"From large enterprises to small businesses, customers use Slack AI to prioritise exactly what they need to know, when they need to know it," the company said.

Slack AI now also includes a new 'recap' feature that delivers a daily morning digest containing summaries of channels a user wants to follow but can't always make immediate time for.

In other features, it includes a 'search answers' feature that delivers personalised, intelligent responses to conversational questions and a 'conversation summaries' feature that generates highlights from accessible channels and threads.

In addition, the company said that the in-development Slack AI's search and summarisation capabilities will tap into new data sources, including ﬁles, Slack apps, canvases, and clips -- in order to enhance the breadth and depth of context that Slack AI can access.