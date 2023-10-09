Rush of Red

CHENNAI: If speed has a colour it would probably be red. That’s one reason why the new OnePlus 11R has debuted in a new dashing Solar Red option. Speed has long been one of the hallmarks that have defined the OnePlus smartphone experience and it’s not just processor performance we’re talking about. It’s easily one of the most striking smartphones under Rs 50,000.

The One Plus 11R Solar Red edition pays homage to high-performance sports cars. We dig the laser-sculptured curvature and the understated shiny finish of this device. One of our favourite design features of this device is the edgy rear camera lens, there’s no Hasselblad branding though.

The Hasselblad partnership (with iconic Swedish camera brand Hasselblad) is reserved for the top-of-the-line OnePlus 11. The Solar Red OnePlus 11 R weighs just above 200 gm and feels really good in your hand. OnePlus does a great job with weight distribution. The device sports a 6.74-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display (2772 x 1240 pixels / 450 PPI).

OnePlus has pushed the peak brightness to 1450 nits while the 120Hz refresh rate keeps things ultra-smooth whether you’re scrolling or gaming. The 11R also gets HDR10+ support that adds to its binge-watch credentials. The triple rear cam includes a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide cam and 2MP Macro lens.

At the heart of the Solar Red OnePlus 11R is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that’s backed by a whopping 18GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device blazed through our tests and extreme gaming tests. The speed experience doesn’t end there.

OnePlus has bundled a 150W SUPERVOOC wired charger that takes the 4800 mAh battery from 1 to 100% in 19 minutes flat. It’s one of the many features that guarantees a speedy performance and the occasional adrenaline high. (Rs 45,999)