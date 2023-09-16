Preorders for new iPhone 15 series, Watches now live in India

NEW DELHI: The pre-orders for new Apple iPhone 15 series, Watch Series 9 and AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) are now live in India and the devices will arrive in the country from September 22 along with other global markets.

For the first time, the 'Make in India' iPhone 15 will be available from the day of the global sales (September 22).

The new devices will be available on Apple India Online Store, its own-branded retail stores in Mumbai and New Delhi, as well as other authorised Apple retailers.

Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black finishes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, are available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes.

iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 134,900 and is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs 159,900 and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

There are attractive EMI options and trade-in offers (from Rs 2,000-Rs 67,800 credit towards your new iPhone).

Apple Watch Series 9 is now available for pre-order in 41mm and 45mm sizes in starlight, midnight, silver, (PRODUCT)RED, and a new pink aluminum case, as well as stainless steel in gold, silver, and graphite cases.

Apple Watch Series 9 starts at Rs 41,900 and Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900.

All Apple Watch Series 9 cases are swimproof and dustproof, and have crack-resistant front crystals.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is priced at Rs 89,900, also available from September 22.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‐C) are now available for pre-order for Rs 24,900 from apple.com/in/store.