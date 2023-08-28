POCO's new disruptor

CHENNAI: Disruptor is an overused word in the smartphone space. We tend to use it when a device shakes things up in a particular price segment with a feature set that breaks price barriers. POCO would like us to think that the POCO M6 Pro is one such device. It comes with key features and is 5G ready even though it starts at Rs 10,999. The first thing that struck us when we unboxed this device is its design and finish that certainly doesn’t give the affordable price tag away.

The glass back design lends this device a premium vibe especially in the elegant forest green colour variant that we checked out. At 8.17 mm, it’s quite thin and weighs just under 200 gm. This device feels good in your hand. POCO has done a great job with the weight distribution. The M6 Pro features an immersive 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, making it one of the most immersive displays in this segment. It peaks at 550 nits offering good visibility in most lighting scenarios. We also like the punch-hole cut out that adds to its immersive appeal. POCO backs this vibrant display with a 5000 mAh battery that should comfortably last a day for most users.

At its heart is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor; the device fared well in our benchmark tests and comes in a choice of two hardware variants – 4GB/64GB and 6GB128GB. The M6 Pro comes with a 50MP AI Dual camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The rear cam delivers decent results in optimal light. But, it’s the design and overall performance that makes this device a compelling option at this price point.

(Rs 10,999 onwards)

Gets the job done





The newest addition to OnePlus’ Nord TWS Bluetooth Earbuds line opens up an interesting buying choice for consumers looking for TWS earbuds in the sub Rs 3,000 segment. Should you buy the new OnePlus Nord 2R buds or pay Rs 800 extra and opt for the Nord Buds 2 that are closer to Rs 3,000. The pill-shaped charging case will remind you of previous iterations of Nord Buds. We like the matte finish even though it still doesn’t make the case less slippery. We prefer the triple blue colour option; the Nord 2R also comes in a deep grey.



OnePlus manages to keep the heft of the case under 40 gm; each of the buds weigh under five gm, making them comfortable to wear even for extended periods. We also approve of the slim form factor of the case that should slip into your tightest jeans. These buds pair without a fuss with both Android and iOS devices. The Hey Melody app gives you a few controls that include a choice of sound settings and battery indications. It’s quite limited in terms of functionality but gets the job done.

OnePlus has packed these buds with 12.4 mm, extra-large drivers. It allows these buds to deliver a decent acoustic experience for its price tag. You get a good ear seal that minimises external sound but there’s no ANC (Active noise cancellation). This is the key difference between the 2R and the Nord Buds 2. If ANC is a key purchase driver for you, then the Nord Buds 2 are the better choice. But if ANC is not a deal breaker, then the 38-hour battery life and the IP55 water and sweat resistance add to its appeal making the OnePlus Nord 2R buds one of the best buys at this price.

(Rs 2,199)