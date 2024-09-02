POCO Pad 5G offers premium 12.1 inch display & high performance under ₹20,000

CHENNAI: While the debate around the productivity credentials of a tablet continue, there’s little doubt that tabs are perfect for Content consumption. We’ve seen quite a few brands take the plunge in the tab space, POCO joins this list with its first ever tab - POCO Pad 5G. POCO has pitched this as a serious contender in the sub Rs 20K space where it has it’s task cut out.

The big talking point is the large 12.1-inch, 2.5K display but there’s more to this tab than just an immersive screen.

The POCO Pad features a refined build. We like the sleek, metal unibody design. POCO tells us that the tab has been designed with a Unibody moulding process and has been polished through multiple steps. You get two distinct colour options - Pistachio Green and Cobalt Blue. It certainly looks premium and at 7.52mm it’s also remarkably thin.

This tab weighs just 568 gm, making it comfortable to hold when you’re flipping through graphic novels or gaming.

The showstopper is the 12.1-inch display (2560 x 1600 pixels) that gets a boost from the 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. It certainly makes it a great screen for binge watching and is complemented by a Quad speaker set up. It features a 16:10 aspect ratio and also boasts of Dolby Vision support for a more immersive experience.

The vibrant display is backed by a massive 10,000 mAh battery that should please heavy duty users.

There’s a 33W fast charger in the mix. The POCO Pad is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor and comes in a choice of two storage options - 8GB/128GB or 8GB/256GB, further expandable up to 1.5TB via microSD card.

LPDDR4X RAM ensures smooth multitasking and fast app loading.

The POCO Pad 5G delivers on most fronts at a competitive price tag, making it a compelling proposition if you’re looking for a large screen Content consumption device under Rs 20K. (Rs 19,999 onwards)