Poco buds: Bang for a buck

CHENNAI: The POCO Pods marks POCO’s first foray into the earbuds space and deliver great value for their asking price. These TWS Bluetooth earbuds come with 12mm drivers that deliver a solid bass performance.

We like the splashes of POCO’s trademark yellow that lends these buds a sporty vibe. The POCO buds are IPX4 certified for splash resistance. They’re geared for those gym workouts when you work up a sweat.

Battery life is one of the talking points. These buds manage up to 30 hours on a single charge and also offer a fast charging feature that offers 90 minutes of listening time with a 10-minute charge.

Gamers will appreciate the low latency mode (60 ms) for a seamless gaming experience. The POCO buds come cheap and yet offer handy features like Google Fast Pair and Environmental Noise cancellation. The intuitive touch controls add to its appeal (Rs 1,199)