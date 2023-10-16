OPPO Find N3 Flip: You might flip for this

CHENNAI: The OPPO Find N3 Flip comes quick on the heels of its predecessor – the Find N2 Flip, which we checked out earlier this year. OPPO brings numerous upgrades that create a strong case for a Flip phone. It all starts with the build. We checked out the gorgeous Cream Gold with its refined build and smooth satin-like finish. We also approve of the Cosmos ring that adds a nice element to the rear camera.

The camera is a big part of OPPO’s pitch for the Find N3 Flip. Camera performance hasn’t been one of the biggest strengths of flip smartphones. OPPO hopes to change that with this triple camera co-designed with Hasselblad. We certainly noticed the difference over its predecessor in the lowlight department. The other significant improvement is the portrait camera. The Find N3 Flip aims to recreate the effect of a Hasselblad XCD lens with its gorgeous pro bokeh flare effect. We were also impressed with the results on the 48MP ultra-wide angle lens.

One of the things that you will notice is the creaseless main display once the phone unfolds. This is a significant step forward for a foldable in terms of design. You get a large 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display that peaks at 1600 nits. It’s certified for 600,000 folds, so you don’t have to worry about the longevity of the foldable screen. We also like the vertical orientation of the 3.26-inch cover screen that allows you to check out apps in their native resolution. Battery life gets a boost with a robust 4400 mAh battery that should last you all day. OPPO sweetens the deal with a 44W charging brick in the box. The OPPO Find N3 Flip is one of the best foldables you can buy right now. (Rs 94,999)