OpenAI launches ChatGPT Enterprise plan for businesses

SAN FRANSCISCO: Microsoft-owned OpenAI has launched a business-focused edition of the company’s AI-powered chatbot app, ChatGPT Enterprise, which will offer enterprise-grade security and privacy, unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access, longer context windows for processing longer inputs, advanced data analysis capabilities, customisation options, and much more.

"We believe AI can assist and elevate every aspect of our working lives and make teams more creative and productive. Today marks another step towards an AI assistant for work that helps with any task, is customised for your organisation, and that protects your company data," OpenAI said in a blogpost on Monday.

According to the company, ChatGPT Enterprise is SOC 2 compliant and all conversations are encrypted in transit and at rest.

Moreover, the company's new admin console will let customers manage team members easily and offer domain verification, SSO, and usage insights, allowing for large-scale deployment into the enterprise.

ChatGPT Enterprise also includes a new admin console with tools for managing how employees use ChatGPT within an organisation, such as single sign-on, domain verification, and a dashboard with usage statistics.

In addition, it includes unrestricted access to Advanced Data Analysis, a ChatGPT feature formerly known as Code Interpreter that allows ChatGPT to analyse data, create charts, solve math problems, and do other things, including from uploaded files.

"ChatGPT Enterprise removes all usage caps, and performs up to two times faster. We include 32k context in Enterprise, allowing users to process four times longer inputs or files," the company said.

The company also said that it will launch more features as soon as they’re ready. Meanwhile, OpenAI is using its large language models like GPT-4 "to build a content moderation system that is scalable, consistent and customisable".

According to the company, GPT-4 can not only aid in content moderation decisions but also in policy development and policy iteration, "reducing the cycle from months to hours".