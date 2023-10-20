‘OnePlus Open’ foldable to arrive in India on Oct 27

MUMBAI: Global technology brand OnePlus on Thursday announced its entry into the foldable smartphone market by launching "OnePlus Open" in India at Rs 1,39,999.

Available in Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk colour options, the OnePlus Open will be available to purchase from the company's official website and key online and offline stores starting October 27.

For eager buyers, the OnePlus Open will be available for pre-order starting October 19.

As part of the early access, users can avail benefits of up to Rs 13,000.

"With the launch of OnePlus Open, we are thrilled to be bringing an uncompromising flagship foldable experience to users worldwide. The OnePlus Open will be a true flagship that is set to revolutionise the foldable market," Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, said here at the launch event.

The foldable device features a set of triple main camera setup. It comes with a 48MP primary camera with OIS, complemented by a 64MP periscope telephoto with 6x in-sensor lossless zoom and OIS, and a 48MP ultra-wide angle camera with AutoFocus.

The foldable also comes with two selfie cameras -- a 20MP sensor on the main display and a 32MP camera on cover screen.

The cover screen sizes in at 6.31-inch, with an aspect ratio of 20:09. To elevate content immersion, users can open up the device to the large 7.82-inch main display that boasts an 89.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Moreover, the Open supports Dolby Vision video playback for more ultra-immersive modern entertainment and to match stunning visuals with impressive audio, the device comes equipped with a triple spatial speaker set-up.

The smartphone comes powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The Open also supports Wi-Fi 7 out of the box and dual 5G cellular connectivity for fast and seamless connection.