OnePlus Nord 3 CE 5G: OnePlus strengthens its Nord portfolio

CHENNAI: The all-new OnePlus Nord 3 CE 5G is a significant device for OnePlus. It debuted along with the OnePlus Nord 3 and will do battle in the sub Rs 30,000 price segment, where buyers have multiple options.

OnePlus has pitched the 2023 edition as a significant improvement over it’s predecessor. Does it justify the marginal premium over the Nord 2 CE 5G?

The CE 3 comes in a terrific shade of blue – the aqua surge colour variant is one of the most unique shades of blue in this segment. If blue is not your scene, there’s also a grey shimmer option.

One of the visible improvements is the larger 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display (1080 x 2412 pixels / 394 PPI) with a 120Hz refresh rate. (The CE 2 featured a 90Hz refresh rate). Colours are brilliant, gaming and videos are mighty smooth on the device.

OnePlus has packed this device with more firepower. At its heart is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor. You get a choice of 8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB hardware options. We checked out the top-end option and it blazed through our tests and is ready for heavy duty gaming. Your gaming marathons are backed by a bigger battery under the hood.

The 5000 mAh battery is complemented by an 80W fast charger in the box. This in-box charger takes your device from 1 to 100% in just over 30 minutes.

OnePlus keeps the heft under 185 gm despite a massive battery and a larger screen. This device doesn’t feel too clunky in your hand. The other improvement you will notice over the CE 2 is lowlight photography.

The device comes with a triple rear cam (50MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro cam) and a 16MP selfie cam. It adds to the device’s appeal as one of the most compelling smartphone options under Rs 30,000. (Rs 26,999 onwards)