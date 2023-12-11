Musk reinstates controversial Alex Jones’ X account, more advertisers may flee

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk has reinstated the account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on X, a move that could force more advertisers to flee the platform amid fear of spread of antisemitism and hateful content.

Jones was suspended from Twitter in 2018 for violating the company’s “abusive behaviour policy.”

Last week, Musk said he would consider reinstating Jones.

“Since this platform aspires to be the global town square, permanent bans should be extremely rare,” Musk posted.

Musk confirmed the reinstatement on Sunday after launching a poll on X that garnered nearly 2 million votes, with nearly 70 per cent favouring reinstating Jones.

“The people have spoken and so it shall be,” Musk posted in reply, adding that Jones “cannot break the law”.

Jones returned to X by reposting a message by controversial influencer Andrew Tate.

Tate's message praised both Jones and X owner Elon Musk, claiming: "We're back”.

Jones had falsely claimed that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in the US was staged.

He was ordered to pay $1.5 billion in damages to family members of the victims, after courts found he had caused them to be subjected to harassment and death threats with his false claims, reports the BBC.

Twenty children between six and seven years old, along with six school staff members, were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut, on December 14, 2012.

It remains one of the deadliest school shootings in US history.