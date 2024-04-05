Microsoft turns 49, but innovation helps it remain Gen Next

CHENNAI: Microsoft was founded on April 4 1975, by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

April 4 is a significant milestone for Microsoft as the tech-giant turned 49.

Nearing five decades of groundbreaking contributions to the industry, Microsoft has reshaped the digital landscape.

From its humble beginning in 1975 to its current status as global leader in software and services, its journey is a testament to innovation and vision.

Beyond its technological innovations, Microsoft has also prioritised corporate responsibility, leveraging its resources to address pressing global challenges and empower communities around the world.

As Microsoft embarks on its 50th year and beyond, we can expect even greater achievements and commitment to driving progress and making a positive impact on the world.