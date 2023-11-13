Microsoft lets users uninstall more inbox apps in Windows 11

SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft is gearing up to roll out an update for Windows 11 that will allow users to uninstall a wider range of inbox apps, enhancing user control over built-in apps.



Users will be able to remove pre-installed apps such as the Camera app, Cortana, Photos app, People app, and the Remote Desktop (MSTSC) client, which is currently being tested in Build 23585 for the dev channel, reports Bleeping Computer.

The ability to uninstall these apps addresses a common request from Windows users, who have frequently expressed a desire for more control over the apps that come with their operating system.

Microsoft is making Windows 11 more user-friendly by allowing the removal of these apps, as well as helping to streamline the system for those who prefer a more minimalist approach, the report said.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is reportedly planning to bring its generative AI-powered personal assistant, Copilot, to one billion Windows 10 users soon.

According to Windows Central, citing sources, similar to Windows 11, this update will place a Copilot button directly on the Windows 10 taskbar, opening the same Copilot sidebar experience found on Windows 11.

The Windows 10 Copilot update will also include plugins that work across both operating systems.