Meta shuts 3 VR games without any explanation

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta (formerly Facebook) has announced to shut down three virtual reality (VR) games -- Dead and Buried, Dead and Buried II, and Bogo-- without any explanation provided to users.

The tech giant sent an email to existing game owners, informing them that support for the three games will be discontinued on March 15, 2024, reports The Verge.

“We are reaching out to let you know that Dead and Buried will no longer be supported as of Friday, March 15, 2024,” reads the message sent to game owners.

"You can continue to hunt ghosts and other creatures in Dead and Buried on your Rift, Rift S, or Quest (via link) devices until 11.59 p.m. PT on that date,” it added.

Dead and Buried, which was released in 2016, was one of the first multiplayer VR shooters to experiment with room-scale gameplay, including co-op, PvP, and single-player modes.

Dead and Buried II was released in May 2019 as a launch title for the original Oculus Quest by Meta's internal game development studio Oculus Studios.

Bogo, a free Oculus Quest launch title released in 2019, lets users raise and care for a virtual pet.

Meanwhile, Meta has announced to bring its social VR app Horizon Worlds to the web and mobile in early access for some users.

The company said it has started rolling out its first Meta Horizon world to mobile and web in early access, with more experiences to come.

“To start, a small number of people can now access Super Rumble through the Meta Quest app on Android, with iOS rolling out in the coming weeks. Early access is also available on any web browser at horizon.meta.com," the company said in a statement.