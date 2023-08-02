Meta begins blocking news on Facebook, Instagram in Canada

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta has started blocking news on Facebook and Instagram in Canada in order to comply with the new Online News Act in the country.

The company said it has begun the process of ending news availability in Canada.

“These changes start today, and will be implemented for all people accessing Facebook and Instagram in Canada over the course of the next few weeks,” Meta said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The Online News Act requires Big Tech companies like Meta and Google to negotiate with and pay publishers for their news content.

For Canadian news outlets, Meta’s decision means that news links and content posted by news publishers and broadcasters in Canada will no longer be viewable by people in Canada.

“We are identifying news outlets based on legislative definitions and guidance from the Online News Act. News publishers and broadcasters outside of Canada will continue to be able to post news links and content, however, that content will not be viewable by people in Canada,” the tech giant explained.

Meta said this is a “business decision” and nearly one year ago, “we shared our concerns that the Online News Act would force us to consider whether to continue allowing the sharing of news content on our platforms”.

“The legislation is based on the incorrect premise that Meta benefits unfairly from news content shared on our platforms, when the reverse is true,” said the Mark Zuckerberg-run company.

News outlets voluntarily share content on Facebook and Instagram to expand their audiences and help their bottom line.

“In contrast, we know the people using our platforms don’t come to us for news,” Meta argued.

While the process of drafting regulations under the Online News Act is ongoing, that process is “unfortunately not equipped to make changes to the fundamental features of the legislation that have always been unworkable”, it added.