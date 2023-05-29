Motorola Edge 40: Living on the edge

CHENNAI: There are spec sheets, and then there is the moment, when you finally hold a smartphone in your hand for the very first time. The Motorola Edge 40, feels remarkably light in your hand, and makes a huge first impression. Motorola has pitched this sub Rs 30,000 device as the world’s slimmest 5G smartphone. Aside from the slim form, we also approve of the premium vegan leather finish, that is complemented by a metal frame. It’s not just the aesthetics, the leather finish also gives this device a soft tactile touch, and makes it easier to grip. You also have the option of picking the blue colour, that comes in an acrylic glass finish.

Immersive displays, a given at this price point, the 3D curved display is one of our favourite features of this smartphone. Motorola has packed the Edge 40 with a 6.55-inch pOLED HDR 10+ display, with a 144 Hz refresh rate, that’s backed by Dolby Atmos tuned stereo speakers. We found the colours quite vibrant, even under direct sunlight. This Moto crams a robust 4400 mAh battery, despite the device’s slim frame – it’s around 7.55 mm thin, and weighs under 170 gm. You get a 68W charger in the box for express charging. It’s also one of the only smartphones at this price point, that offers the convenience of wireless charging and an eSIM. This is one of the first devices to be powered by the all-new MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset. The device didn’t stutter in our tests, and comes with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. The rear camera set-up includes a 50MP primary lens, with a wide f/1.4 aperture, OIS (Optical image stabilisation), and a massive 2.0μm ultra pixel, that captures extra light for sharper photos. Results are quite impressive in lowlight. You can zoom out with the 13MP ultra-wide lens, or get up close with Macro Vision that opens up a whole new photography experience. There’s also a 32MP selfie shooter in the mix. Just like other Moto devices, you get a ‘clean’ Android experience. (Rs 29,999)