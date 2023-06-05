Large screen appeal

CHENNAI: One of the most discernible trends of the 2020s, has been the rise of large screen monitors. It might have started as a WFH-lifestyle driven trend, but it’s here to stay as more and more users discover the sheer joy of working with a large screen. Whether you need a massive work screen at home or work, or whether you’re one of those whose workflows involve dual screens, large monitors are now in the mix. BenQ’s PD2725U comes to this party with its slinky form, yet solid build.

The first thing you’re likely to notice is the slim form, despite a massive 27-inch screen. The adjustable stand adds to its flexibility. Like most other monitors, you can flit from portrait to landscape mode, depending on your workflow. The PD2725U complements your work desk or study with its elegant design. BenQ bundles a handy hotkey puck in the box, that allows you to easily switch between inputs without having to connect or disconnect cables. The sound output from the speakers is average.

Ultimately, this device is about its display resolution, and it’s here that it really scores. You get a 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) display, that peaks at 350 nits. Colours are vibrant and accurate. If you’re looking for a pro screen for photo or video editing, or any other workflows where colour accuracy is critical, this BenQ monitor is certainly up to the task.

The other win for this monitor is connectivity. It’s a vital ingredient for this product category. The PD2725U offers multiple connectivity options, including a Thunderbolt 3 port, for fast data transfer and charging, making it an ideal laptop accessory. We also found the shortcut keys easy to work with. You also get the convenience of Picture-in-Picture mode, particularly useful when you’re working on multiple task windows simultaneously. The BenQ PD2725U with its minimalist design, connectivity options, and an immersive screen, is a great advert for a large screen 4K monitor. (Rs 67,990)