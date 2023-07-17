Keeping tabs

CHENNAI: The Lenovo M9 Tab is a great option if you’re seeking a compact tab primarily for gaming, videos or E-books. This one is not aiming to replace your laptop, but scores with its compact form factor. It’s under 350 gm, making it comfortable to hold for a long periods of time. Just the kind of device you can curl up in your couch with.

Lenovo has bundled a lightweight Silicon back case in the box. The case offers the added convenience of a kickstand, a handy add-on at this price. The device comes in two colour options that both feature a two-tone metal finish. Lenovo finds the delicate balance between screen size and compact appeal. You get a 9-inch LCD display (800 x 1340 pixels) that’s quite functional.

This is not positioned as a premium tablet; the screen resolution is certainly in sync with the price tag. The Tab M9 offers good visibility indoors. The M9 is geared for most everyday tasks; at its core is a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor. You get a choice of two hardware variants – 3GB/32GB and the 4GB/64GB that we would recommend for most users.

The Lenovo Tab M9 is one of the best tabs under Rs 15K. You get a large screen and a portable form factor along with Lenovo’s custom UI that’s easy on the eye. It’s a clutter-free Android experience minus all the extra bloatware.

(Rs 12,999 onwards)