Joe Biden, Kamala Harris arrive on Instagram Threads

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden arrived on Instagram Threads on his 81st birthday, saying he sees “an America about to take off”.

In his first post on Mark Zuckerberg-run platform late on Monday, Biden said though it is a new platform but his message to people hasn't changed.

“Right now, we face an inflection point – one of those challenging moments in history where the decisions we make today will determine decades to come,” the President noted.

“But I don't see a dark, dismal, divided future for America. I see an America about to take off. I'll continue doing everything in my power to meet this moment – and keep you posted along the way,” Biden added.

The White House also arrived on Threads, and posted: “The wait is Joe-ver.”

US Vice President Kamala Harris also joined Threads, saying she looks forward to connecting with people on a new platform.

“Since taking office, I have traveled to 34 states to speak directly with the American people, including tens of thousands of young leaders. I have also met with over 100 world leaders: presidents, prime ministers, chancellors, and kings,” she posted.

“I appreciate a candid dialogue about issues that are important to you, and I look forward to continuing the conversation here on Threads,” Harris added.

The arrival of Biden, Harris and The White House could boost Threads’ legitimacy as the platform becomes a more viable alternative to X, formerly Twitter.

X is under fire for its failure to moderate content.