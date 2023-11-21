Joe Biden, Kamala Harris arrive on Instagram Threads
In his first post on Mark Zuckerberg-run platform late on Monday, Biden said though it is a new platform but his message to people hasn't changed.
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden arrived on Instagram Threads on his 81st birthday, saying he sees “an America about to take off”.
In his first post on Mark Zuckerberg-run platform late on Monday, Biden said though it is a new platform but his message to people hasn't changed.
“Right now, we face an inflection point – one of those challenging moments in history where the decisions we make today will determine decades to come,” the President noted.
“But I don't see a dark, dismal, divided future for America. I see an America about to take off. I'll continue doing everything in my power to meet this moment – and keep you posted along the way,” Biden added.
The White House also arrived on Threads, and posted: “The wait is Joe-ver.”
US Vice President Kamala Harris also joined Threads, saying she looks forward to connecting with people on a new platform.
“Since taking office, I have traveled to 34 states to speak directly with the American people, including tens of thousands of young leaders. I have also met with over 100 world leaders: presidents, prime ministers, chancellors, and kings,” she posted.
“I appreciate a candid dialogue about issues that are important to you, and I look forward to continuing the conversation here on Threads,” Harris added.
The arrival of Biden, Harris and The White House could boost Threads’ legitimacy as the platform becomes a more viable alternative to X, formerly Twitter.
X is under fire for its failure to moderate content.