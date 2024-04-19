itel stays top choice for users looking for 4G and 5G budget friendly smartphones: CMR Study

CHENNAI: A new report from CyberMedia Research (CMR), India’s premier technology market research and advisory firm, reveals a dynamic shift in consumer preferences within the country's mobile phone market. While feature phones remain a lifeline for many, India is experiencing a surge in digital acceleration, driving a renewed interest in affordable 4G smartphones and even 5G offerings within the sub-INR 10,000 segment. The report reveals that itel stays a top choice for users looking for 4G and 5G budget friendly smartphones, offering unparalleled value propositions and cutting-edge technology. This preference is driven by itel's commitment to delivering high-value propositions, first-in-segment features, and integrating cutting-edge technology, all within budget friendly price bracket.

The consumer study by CMR, covering >2,000 mobile phone users across major Indian cities, reveals that three in four feature phone users’ express interest in switching to smartphones, primarily in INR 6,000 to INR 8,000 price range. Even the consumers using feature phone are increasingly preferring feature phones that provide longer battery life (78%), ease of use (74%), affordability (57%) and offer digital capabilities. Notably, three in four users’ express interest in switching to smartphones, primarily in INR 6,000 to INR 8,000 price range.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India, said, "itel's focus on device features & and user-friendly design not only advocates user preference, but also ensures that individuals in deep Bharat stay connected with their loved ones, access important information, and become an important part of India’s socio-economic development. At itel, our unwavering focus on research and development enables us to deliver cutting-edge features tailored to our vibrant, youthful audience in both feature phone and smartphone category. Renowned for our trustworthiness and unbeatable value, we are dedicated to understanding and meeting the evolving needs of Gen Z and New Bharat.”