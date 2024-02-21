Begin typing your search...

ISRO’s AstroSat helps study X-ray binary star system

X-ray binaries, so-called because they emit X-rays, are made up of a normal star and a collapsed star, which may be a white dwarf, neutron star, or a black hole

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Feb 2024 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-21 01:30:28.0  )
Representative image (Photo: ISRO)

BENGALURU: India’s first dedicated Space Astronomy Observatory AstroSat has enabled an international team of scientists to unravel the mysteries surrounding the X-ray binary system named MAXI J1820+070, which hosts a black hole, ISRO said on Tuesday.

X-ray binaries, so-called because they emit X-rays, are made up of a normal star and a collapsed star, which may be a white dwarf, neutron star, or a black hole. MAXI J1820+070 is a low-mass X-ray binary with a black hole as a compact object.

The study, which was accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal, “presents unique insights into the behaviour of this transient black hole X-ray binary during its 2018 outburst”, ISRO said.

The team was led by researchers from Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune, and includes researchers from India, the UK, Abu Dhabi, and Poland.

DTNEXT Bureau

