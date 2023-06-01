iQOO starts quest for its first Chief Gaming Officer

CHENNAI: iQOO, a high-performance smartphone brand, is looking for its first Chief Gaming Officer (CGO) to get associated with them to co-create the best gaming and esports experience on a mobile phone. The opportunity offers young gaming enthusiasts, under the age of 25 years, a chance to turn their passion into a fulfilling and rewarding opportunity. iQOO’s Chief Gaming Officer will get a chance to associate with not only teams at iQOO but also with top gamers and gaming communities across the country to share experiences.

iQOO's Chief Gaming Officer (CGO) will be joining forces with the leadership team at iQOO, exchanging gaming insights to build a complete smartphone package for gamers that includes gameplay, gaming style, presentation, and game interpretations. The CGO will also get an unparalleled experience of working with top gamers across India. iQOO is also offering a total sum of INR 10,00,000/- to its first CGO.

Talking about the hunt for its first CGO, Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO said, “We recognise the undeniable passion and participation of GenZ in gaming. With their distinct preferences, they have the power to reshape the gaming and entertainment landscape. Our aim is to simply lead the way in innovation and thrilling gaming experiences for Indian gamers. This bold initiative represents our commitment to enhancing mobile gaming and fostering the growth of aspiring talent in the industry.”

In the year 2022, India's gaming landscape reached incredible heights. GenZ grabbed a whopping 17% of the global game downloads. And not only that, they had a mind-blowing 2 billion Monthly Active Users (MAUs). Through this initiative, iQOO is offering an opportunity for GenZ to embark on a journey as its Chief Gaming Officer.

This opportunity will be a catalyst in creating a pathway for aspiring gamers to turn their passion into profession. iQOO looks forward to coming together with talented and dedicated individuals who can help the brand shape the future of mobile gaming.