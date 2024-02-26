HP's new portable AIO

CHENNAI: If you thought that an All-in-one desktop or AIO has to be bound to your work or work from home desk, think again. HP’s new Envy Move has disrupted the AIO segment with a device that’s also portable. Yes, you can move that large screen around your home or office with minimal effort. HP has packed this AIO with a built-in battery that delivers around 4 hours of battery life.

We dig the design of this AIO with its unique ‘feet’ design for the stand. These feet appear when you place the AIO on your desk or floor and can vanish when you need to move the device around. A handle and pouch add to the portability. One of the key selling points for an AIO is the display. These devices are perfect for multi-tasking with multiple windows and also work as binge watch companions. The HP Envy Move features a 23.8-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) touch display that peaks at 300 nits and is back by Bang and Olufsen-tuned speakers. This device is ready for video calls with a 5MP infrared cam paired with dual array digital microphones.

HP has packed this device with the all-new 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, and an HDMI port. There’s also a HP 720 White Touchpad Integrated Bluetooth keyboard in the box.

(Rs 1,24,999)