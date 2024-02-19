Honor Choice Watch: Fashion meets wellness

CHENNAI: The first thing you are likely to notice about the new Honor Choice Watch is it’s dazzling 1.95-inch AMOLED display with a 75% screen: body ratio. It’s not just large but is quite vibrant for a smartwatch that lands at an introductory price just under Rs 6,000. The display (410 x 502 pixels) packs 332 PPI (pixels per inch) and peaks at 550 nits of brightness with a smooth 60Hz refresh rate. We dig the ultra-thin design and the micro curved glass that add to its appeal.

Even though it weighs just 45 gm and is just 10.2 mm slim, Honor claims that it delivers up to 12 days of battery life thanks to a robust 300 mAh battery. You can hook up your watch with the Honor Health App to explore a whole range of features. You get a bunch of smartwatch features including a handy ‘Do not disturb’ option. You also get the convenience of Bluetooth calling. The watch is swim-proof with its 5ATM rating and comes with in-built GPS.

The Honor Choice Watch comes in a couple of colour options and offers 120 workout modes for active lifestyles. Wellness features include sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring and SpO2 tracking adding to its appeal as a lifestyle companion. (Introductory price of Rs 5,999)