Head to the flip side

CHENNAI: Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 was the showstopper at the brand’s Galaxy Unpacked launch event where it debuted alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. The big change was the cover display that has been expanded from 1.9-inches in the 2022 iteration – the Z Flip 4, to 3.4-inches. It’s more than a screen real estate update.

Flip phones are not just cheaper than the book-style fold phones, but we think the value proposition is more clearly defined. The larger cover display on the Z Flip 5 adds to the functionality of the device.

Samsung’s Flex window (or cover screen) comes with the most refined user interface on any flip device and allows you to use quite a few apps without flipping the phone open. You can also the Good Lock app from the Galaxy Store to access a wider set of apps on the flex window. This functionality allows you to use the phone in two modes – one where you don’t feel tempted to keep checking out other apps (because you can view and interact with important notifications on the flex window) and the other where you flip the device open and use it like a regular smartphone thanks to its immersive 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It might just help with the work-life balance equation.

Aside from the compact form factor – it can slip into your slimmest jeans in its folded form and weighs under 190 gm, the Z Flip 5 is great for selfie fiends. Samsung’s FlexCam adds to this appeal; your primary cam is now your selfie cam. The camera system (you get a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens aside from the 10MP selfie cam) benefits from a new coating that reduces lens flare and the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that powers the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy S23 series. One more reason why the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the flip smartphone to beat.

