Google’s new 'VLOGGER' AI now lets you create lifelike avatar from just a photo

CHENNAI: Google's new Vlogger AI, enables users to create lifelike avatars using just a photo and control them with their voice.

This innovative technology allows individuals to craft personalised virtual influencers or vloggers that mimic their appearance and respond to voice commands.

By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence techniques, Google's Vlogger AI analyses a single photograph to generate a realistic 3D model of a person's face.

Users can then customise various aspects of their virtual avatars such as hairstyle, clothes, even facial expressions, to match their preferences.

Once the avatar is created, it can be animated and controlled using voice commands.

One can instruct their virtual 'vlogger' to perform specific actions, such as speaking predefined lines or reacting to prompts, all through natural language interactions.

This technology opens up a wide range of possibilities for content creation, social media engagement, and entertainment.

Users can utilise their virtual vloggers to produce videos, interact with audiences, or even collaborate with other digital personalities.