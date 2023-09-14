Google's Android Auto now lets you take Zoom, Cisco conference calls

SAN FRANCISCO: Drivers with vehicles equipped with Google's Android Auto will now be able to attend Zoom and WebEx by Cisco audio-only conference calls.

"Beginning today, WebEx by Cisco and Zoom are both rolling out on Android Auto with audio-only capability, introducing a whole new category of apps," Google said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

"We’re taking the next step by making it easy and safe for you to quickly join scheduled meetings and conference calls from your car display, so you won’t have to go fumbling for your phone," it added.

Google first announced the new conferencing features in May at its I/O conference as part of its push into the automotive market via Android Auto and Google built-in.

Along with this, the company expanded video apps in cars with Google built-in to keep users entertained while parked.

Amazon Prime Video will now be available on Google Play for select Renault, Polestar and Volvo Cars, with other brands to follow, the company said.

Moreover, Google has also rolled out a Chromium-based internet browser -- Vivaldi on Google Play in the car so that users get to browse the web safely while parked.

In addition, the tech giant expanded support for digital car key, which allows users to unlock, lock and start their car with just their phone.

Already available in several European countries, support for digital car key is now rolling out on select Hyundai, Genesis and Kia models in the US, Canada and Korea, for drivers with compatible Pixel and Samsung devices like the Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung S23+.