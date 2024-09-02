Google Pixel 9 sets new standard with advanced AI, stunning design, and improved performance

CHENNAI: Generative AI has become one of the big talking points in the smartphone space. Google’s 2024 flagships have built their pitch on Google smarts and have taken the AI experience to the next level. Google launched four devices as part of its Google Pixel 4 flagship series, it’s the Google Pixel 9, the base variant that has our attention. Last year’s Google Pixel 8 bridged the gap between the more pricey Pro option; it’s the same with the 2024 Pixel 9 that brings quite a few features that play out in the premium Pro versions.

The Pixel 9 is one of the best looking smartphones out there with a gorgeous, satin-finish metal chassis. The Pixel comes in a cool palette of colours including a gorgeous shade of green (Wintergreen).

We also think the Pixel gets it’s ergonomics right with the perfect blend of form and function. At 198 gm, it’s a tad heavier than last year’s Pixel 8 but you get a slightly larger display and improved battery. The device flaunts a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display (1080 x 2424 pixels). It’s not just marginally bigger than the Pixel 8 but is also much brighter, with a peak brightness of 2700 nits. But there are brighter displays in the premium smartphone segment.



At the heart of the Pixel 9 is Google’s all-new Google Tensor G4 chip, complemented by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The new chip improves performance over its predecessor and is optimised to run Google’s advanced AI models. Google has played up the fact that it will the first processor to run Gemini Nano with Multimodality that helps your phone understand text, images and audio.

The Pixel 9 is also a showcase for Gemini Live and Pixel Studio.

Camera performance has also improved with a new dual rear cam with a 50MP primary lens and a 48MP ultra-wide lens.

The Pixel 9 brings the best Android experience with Google smarts and improved hardware.

It doesn’t come cheap though. (Rs 79,999)