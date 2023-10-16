Google Pixel 8 Pro: The smart(er) phone?

CHENNAI: If there’s one catchphrase we heard a lot during the Google Pixel 8 launch this year, it was AI (Artificial Intelligence). Google’s Pixel smartphones have been a step ahead in harnessing the power of AI into meaningful features that impact user experiences. We’ve seen it play out in the Pixel’s camera features as well as handy features like Transcribe. The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the bigger sibling and comes with quite a few enhancements over its predecessor. Is this the Android flagship to beat?

We approve of the build. Google has opted for a matte finish and it comes in a cool new shade of blue (that Google calls Bay). The rear camera placement has been rearranged slightly to make room for a temperature sensor. We enjoyed using this feature – all you have to do is click on the thermometer app and point it at objects (or even your skin to check body temperature) for temperature readings. Google has enhanced the camera experience that has been one of the selling points for Pixel phones over the years. There’s a triple rear cam headlined by a 50MP primary lens but as always, the Pixel camera is more than just its hardware.

Some of the cool new features that we checked out include Audio Magic Eraser that scrubs out audio tracks within a video that you don’t need – like traffic sounds in the background and enhances the overall video experience. There’s also Best Take that works particularly well in group shots. The camera captures facial expressions even before you click the shutter button. The AI solution offers to replace the ‘bad’ face with the best possible shot.

At its heart is Google’s all-new Tensor G3 chip that slayed everything we threw at it. Google has also enhanced the charging speed (it’s now up to 30W on the 8 Pro). Google adds seven years of OS updates (that’s more than any rival brand) and a new 6.7-inch Super Actua display adding to the Pixel 8 Pro’s appeal as one of the best Android flagships out there. (Rs 1,06,999)