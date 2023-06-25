Google adding flexibility to email collection in Forms

SANFRANCISCO: Google has announced that it is adding flexibility to email collection in Google Forms. "Previously, when creating or modifying a Google Form and editing the 'Responses' section, form creators only had the option to toggle the 'Collect email addresses' option on or off," the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost. "If enabled, this meant when users filled out the form, their email was automatically collected with their form submission."

Now, to add flexibility, the company has introduced the ability to choose between these email collection options -- Verified email collection (previously known as automatic email collection), Responder input (previously known as manual email collection) and Do not collect.

The verified collection option will require a user to click a checkbox to confirm which email address is being collected upon submission. Also, the comapny said that it is rolling out the ability to add smart chips that contain emojis to use as voting indicators in Google Docs.

"This feature helps teams express themselves while they’re collaborating in Docs by allowing you to rank or compare ideas," it added.