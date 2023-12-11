Get on the 5G super highway

CHENNAI: Xiaomi disrupted the budget segment with an aggressively priced 5G-ready device (The Redmi 12 5G) earlier this year. The Redmi 13C 5G is the follow up to that device. Redmi is offering this at an effective price of Rs 9,999 (after an instant discount); it is a solid budget option to tap into the speeds of 5G networks.

The Redmi 13C is also available in a 4G variant that starts at Rs 7,999. One of the standout features is the Dynamic Star Trail Design (that’s exclusive to the 5G variant). It adds to the aesthetics of this device and sets this apart in the budget segment.

The design is built on a 6-layer architecture, the bottom layer showcases 550,000 triangular lattices emitting diamond-like flashes, and the upper layer consists of almost 2,000 lines flashing from four angles. It creates a cool, ever-changing design and the device feels good in your hand.

It comes in three colours; we’re partial to the Startrail Green. This is one of the most distinctive shades of green at this price point. We also approve of the side mount fingerprint sensor that adds an extra layer of security. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection that adds to the durability of the device over time.

At its heart is a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, a zippy, 5G chipset with peak speeds of up to 2.2 GHz. The device is available in a choice of three hardware variants; the top-end variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The other highlight is the display. The Redmi 13C flaunts a 6.74-inch display with an Adaptive Sync refresh rate of 90Hz that adjusts itself based on the Content you’re viewing on the screen. This vibrant HD+ display peaks at 600 nits of brightness. This immersive display is backed by a robust 5000 mAh battery.

While the device offers 18W fast charging, Xiaomi has bundled a 10W in-box charger. The Redmi 13C 5G offers a capable camera; it’s one of the better rear cams at this price point. It’s headlined by a 50MP AI dual camera with a f/1.8 aperture.

There’s also an 8MP selfie shooter in the mix. It’s one of the many boxes this sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone ticks and makes it a compelling, 5G-ready budget smartphone option. (Effective price of Rs 9,999 onwards)