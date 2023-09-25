GARMIN wearables: Keep on running

GARMIN’S wearables have built a cult following with running enthusiasts and fitness fanatics across the world. The all-new, second-gen Garmin Epix Pro is more expensive than the 2023 Apple Watch Ultra 2 but offers a raft of wellness features. It all starts with the build. The watch comes in three sizes; we’d recommend the 47 mm version that we checked out. It lands between the 42 mm and 51 mm variants. It boasts of a scratch-resistant Sapphire AMOLED display and features a fibre-reinforced polymer case with a titanium bezel and rear cover. It’s ready for all your outdoor pursuits.

The Epix Pro features one of the brightest displays out there. The 1.3-inch display (416 x 416 pixels) offers excellent visibility even in bright sunlight. Another cool feature is a conveniently placed LED flashlight (you can activate it by double pressing one of the five physical buttons on the watch) that can be particularly useful when you’re in trekking mode. The bright display doesn’t hurt battery life. We were able to stretch battery life to over 6 days with the always-on display and with daily gym workouts. Garmin claims you can squeeze up to 16 days on a single charge.

Navigating around the Epix Pro is a steep learning curve, especially if you’re new to the Garmin ecosystem. You can store music and also change watch faces from a large selection on the app. Garmin offers heaps of data and wellness metrics that can be overwhelming and yet extremely useful to break down how your body is responding to your different fitness pursuits. It all starts with a morning report that shares your training readiness score. This is based on your sleep quality, recovery and training load. One of our ‘go to’ features is Body Battery that shows your body’s current energy level. It allows you to plan your workouts better and also tells you when it’s time to slow down. Garmin’s new Epix Pro is a great wellness accessory and one of the best smartwatches for active lifestyles.