Full on: Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

CHENNAI: SAMSUNG’S smartphone line began the year as usual with the focus on the S23 flagship range. Now, the brand is busy adding new products across different price points. The new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G lands in the cluttered Rs 25,000 to 30,000 segment.

True to the F Series’ (that first debuted in 2020) brand credo, this ‘Full on’ device is pitched as a device that delivers on the key parameters that matter for consumers at this price point. Style is one of the boxes that this device ticks. The F54 5G comes in a shiny shade of Stardust Silver that stands out in the crowd.

It reflects a new range of colours each time the back panel is exposed to a different light source. Samsung has tweaked the rear camera design to resemble the S23 series devices.

This is an elegantly designed smartphone that feels good in your hand, despite a humungous 6000 mAh battery under the hood. Battery life is a big win for this device, that should comfortably last a day and a half for most users.

There is no charging brick in the box though. Samsung’s F Series devices come with vivid displays, the F54 boasts an immersive 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display that features a 120Hz refresh rate.

The display gets a boost with Samsung’s Vision Booster for improved visibility across different surroundings.

The F54 is one of the better smartphone cameras at this price point.

The highlight is the 108MP primary lens with OIS (Optical image stabilisation), that gives this rear cam an edge in dim lighting scenarios. At the heart of the F54 is an Exynos 1380 processor, that teams with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of device storage. Adding it all up, this is one of the best buys in the 25K-30K segment. (Rs 29,999).