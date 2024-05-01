From Mario to Minecraft: Dive into the best video games for family fun

NEW DELHI: Looking for some quality bonding time with your kids? Look no further than the gaming world! Video games offer a fantastic way to connect with your children while having fun together. Whether you're a seasoned gamer or just starting out, there's something for every family to enjoy. Here are some top picks for video games to play with your kids:

Minecraft This sandbox game allows players to build and explore vast worlds together. Work as a team to construct elaborate structures, mine for resources, and fend off enemies. With its endless creativity and cooperative gameplay, Minecraft is perfect for family gaming sessions.





Super Mario Odyssey Join Mario on a globe-trotting adventure to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser's clutches. With its colourful visuals, catchy soundtrack, and accessible gameplay, this game is sure to delight players of all ages. Plus, it offers a cooperative mode where one player controls Mario and the other controls his hat-shaped companion, Cappy.





Overcooked 2 Get ready for some chaotic cooking fun in this multiplayer game. Team up with your kids to prepare and serve a variety of dishes in increasingly challenging kitchens. Communication and coordination are key to success, making Overcooked 2 a great choice for family bonding.





Lego Marvel Super Heroes Unleash your inner superhero in this action-packed adventure game set in the Lego universe. Play as iconic Marvel characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain America as you battle villains and save the world. With its humour, engaging puzzles, and cooperative gameplay, Lego Marvel Super Heroes is a hit with kids and parents alike.





Animal Crossing: New Horizons Escape to a tranquil island paradise in this charming life simulation game. Join your kids in customising your own island, interacting with adorable anthropomorphic animals, and participating in seasonal events. With its relaxed pace and endless activities, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is perfect for unwinding together as a family.























