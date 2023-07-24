For the love of portraits

CHENNAI: OPPO’s Reno series smartphones have stood out with their slim form factor and style. This year, OPPO launched a trio of smartphones that wear the Reno 10 badge. It’s the OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ that has our attention.

This one, lands in a new price zone for the Reno series. At its 50,000 plus price point, OPPO is taking on flagship devices. If there’s one area where the Reno series can hold its own, it’s design. We like the reimagined rear camera design and the curved-edge display that add to its premium vibe.

Purple has been trending for a while in the smartphone space, the Reno 10 Pro+ comes in a gorgeous shade of purple (OPPO calls it Glossy Purple). OPPO keeps the heft under 200 gm despite a robust battery, but the device has an affinity for smudges and fingerprints. OPPO Reno smartphones haven’t always relied on a zippy processor for their marketing pitch.

This time, OPPO ups the stakes in a bid to please ‘power’ users, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that’s backed by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Reno 10 Pro+ is quick and aced our tests. Battery performance is also a big win. There’s a 4700 mAh battery that should comfortably last a whole day even for heavy duty users. At a time when many brands are skipping a charging brick, OPPO has bundled a 100W SUPERVOOC charger that takes this device from 1 to 100% in under 30 minutes.

The talking point for this year’s Reno is its Portrait camera. The Portrait Zoom option gives you the flexibility of shooting portraits at 1x or 3x zoom, allowing you to tweak the angles and composition for portraits shot with the rear cam.

The results are terrific. The triple rear cam blends a 50MP primary lens, a 64MP periscope telephoto lens and an 8MP ultrawide lens. This rear cam also impresses in lowlight. This is one more reason why the OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ is one of the most compelling options at its asking price. (Rs 54,999)